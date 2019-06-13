UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Says He Will Soon Meet Fawad Hassan Fawad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:10 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says he will soon meet Fawad Hassan Fawad

Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Accountability Court on Thursday in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has assured Fawad Hassan Fawad of soon meeting him.

Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Accountability Court on Thursday in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif gave a message to former principal secretary of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently under National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody that he will soon come to meet him.

He claimed that he saved billions of rupees of the nation. He said that he got its reward in the form of baseless cases.

He further said that the NAB is wasting the time of people and courts.

Fawad Hassan Fawad is facing charges of accumulating assets worth Rs1089 million with no declared sources of income.

The NAB alleged that Fawad had an "illegal" commercial plot of 5-kanal worth Rs500 million (approx) at Haider Road in Rawalpindi with a value of Rs500 million.

Moreover, purportedly, he is a stakeholder in a 15-storey commercial plaza worth Rs3850 million at Sadar area in Rawalpindi.

The principal secretary of the former prime minister was arrested on July 5, 2018 in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal scam. However, later investigations began into his assets beyond known sources of income on August 3, 2018.

NAB Lahore Regional board converted ongoing inquiry against accused Fawad Hassan Fawad into investigations on October 12, 2018 whereby after completing the investigations, a reference was sent to NAB Headquarters for approval from Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal and his Executive Board.

The Executive Board under supervision of Chairman NAB approved for filing of reference against accused Fawad Hassan Fawad on March 15, 2019 which was later submitted in an accountability court, by NAB Lahore.

