Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan sought 33 deferments in Rs. 10b defamation suit against him

Shehbaz Sharif says that Prime Minister Imran Khan could not submit written reply before the court in defamation suit against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan sought 33 deferments in defamation suit against him.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said three years had been passed but Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to submit written reply.

He wrote: “In a defamation case that I filed against Imran Khan for his blatant lies of offering him Rs. 10 billion, he has sought 33 deferments so far. I have petitioned the court to hear the case on daily basis. IK failed to submit his written reply to the court despite passage of 3 years,”.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had filed a Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Imran Khan for alleging that he was offered a Rs10bn bribe by a close associate of the chief minister to drop the Panama papers case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Filed in the court of Lahore additional sessions judge Azfar Sultan under sections 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, the lawsuit states that the PTI chief had claimed in ARY news programme “Off the Record” on April 26 that the Rs10bn bribe offer was made to him through a person related to Shahbaz, on behalf of the chief minister and his family.

Khan's allegation “tended to lower the [Punjab chief minister] in the estimation of others and reduce him to ridicule, unjust criticism, dislike ... and causing him extreme mental torture”, the suit states.

According to the lawsuit, the PTI chief had failed to tender a publicly broadcast apology even though he was served a legal notice in May calling for an apology for allegedly defaming the chief minister within 14 days.