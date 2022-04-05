UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Says No-trust-motion Was For Public Interest  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

The PML-N President says  there has been an increase in poverty and unemployment during the PTI tenure.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2022) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the opposition parties launched no-confidence motion not in personal but for the sake of public interest.

Shehbaz Sharif said the PTI government had promised to provide ten million jobs and five million houses. He however said there had been an increase in poverty and unemployment during their tenure.

He was talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday.

While responding to a question, the PML-N President said he had not yet officially received a letter from President Dr.

Arif Alvi for appointment of the interim Prime Minister. He said he would hold consultations with his lawyers and the allied parties after receiving the letter.

Meanwhile, PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said his party rendered sacrifices for a strong Pakistan.

Talking to the media persons on Tuesday, he said they collectively would take forward the country.

