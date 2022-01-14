Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget on already suffering public

(@FahadShabbir)

The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly says that the public will never forgive the PTI government for sky-rocketing inflation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government imposed mini budget on the public which was already suffering from inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif termed the day on which the mini-budget was approved as black day. The public, he said would never forgive PTI government for sky-rocketing inflation.

The PML-N President said that he was hopeful that people would bury the incompetent ministers of PTI with the power of their votes.

Earlier, the PML-N president said that the mini-budget would bind their feet.

With the budget, their feet will be tied with shackles. The finance minister said that Imran Niazi would stand firm in front of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

He said the PTI government was planning to impose 350 billion taxes on the nation.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was handed over to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While talking to the media about the mini-budget, he said that the country’s economy was suffering and this budget would further suffocate the people. The PML-N leader predicted that the PTI government would soon be sent packing.