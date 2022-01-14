UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Says PTI Govt Imposed Mini-budget On Already Suffering Public

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says PTI govt imposed mini-budget on already suffering public

The PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly says that the public will never forgive the PTI government for sky-rocketing inflation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government imposed mini budget on the public which was already suffering from inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif termed the day on which the mini-budget was approved as black day. The public, he said would never forgive PTI government for sky-rocketing inflation.

The PML-N President said that he was hopeful that people would bury the incompetent ministers of PTI with the power of their votes.

Earlier, the PML-N president said that the mini-budget would bind their feet.

With the budget, their feet will be tied with shackles. The finance minister said that Imran Niazi would stand firm in front of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said.

He said the PTI government was planning to impose 350 billion taxes on the nation.

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz strongly criticized the PTI government, saying that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was handed over to International Monetary Fund (IMF).

While talking to the media about the mini-budget, he said that the country’s economy was suffering and this budget would further suffocate the people. The PML-N leader predicted that the PTI government would soon be sent packing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hamza Shahbaz State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Muslim Media From Government Mini Billion Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports seven deaths due to COVID-19 in l ..

Pakistan reports seven deaths due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 PITB organizes a seminar to celebrate women’s co ..

PITB organizes a seminar to celebrate women’s contribution in Punjab’s Freel ..

44 minutes ago
 PM to launch country’s first ever National Secur ..

PM to launch country’s first ever National Security Policy today

47 minutes ago
 China's Exports Jumps 29.9%, Imports Grows 30.1% i ..

China's Exports Jumps 29.9%, Imports Grows 30.1% in 2021 - Customs Service

53 minutes ago
 Russian Eastern Military District Troops Undergo S ..

Russian Eastern Military District Troops Undergo Sudden Combat Readiness Checkup ..

53 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Greec ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.