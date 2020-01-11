Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army Act was in light of SC’s order

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif has said that unemployment and poverty are real issues of Pakistan.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that they backed move for amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution in light of the Supreme Court verdict.

He said the Supreme Court had ordered amendment in the Army Act and the Constitution. “There are many such examples in the past,” said Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif said that unemployment, poverty and provision of health facilities were the major challenges of the country. He said they overcome the energy crisis and load shedding was controlled during their government.

“Getting away from the real issues of the public is not appropriate,” said Shehbaz Sharif while talking to the reporters outside Avenfield apartments in London.

Earlier Hamid Karzai called on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence and both the leaders discussed things of their mutual interests. Afghan Ambassador to the UK was also present there during their meeting.

He said the country was under huge burden of foreign loans and the PTI government broke all previous record of borrowing loans.

About Hamid Karzai’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif, he said he came to inquire after him. He emphasized over strong relation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.