Shehbaz Sharif Says Time Has Come To Get Rid Of "fake Govt"

Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan as "arrogant", says he could be named "Imran Khan Niazi" he failed to restore the economy.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) PML-N Supremo and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that time has come to get rid of "fake government, calling Prime Minister Imran Khan "arrogant".

He said the government is being run on black magic; ministers and advisors are appointed with magical tactics but if he is given six months time, he would steer the country out of crisis.

He expressed these views while addressing the marchers at JUI-F's Azadi March. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and other leaders of the party, heads and leaders of other parties were present there.

" You can name me "Imran Khan Niazi" if I fail to restore economy," said Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that

"You started this container politics, you said you will burn down the Parliament, you said something about me.

I will not respond to you in your language," said the PML-N president. He said Imran Khan Niazi is arrogant who did not hold talks with the opposition parties.

"Despite such blatant rigging, for the benefit of the nation, we said we are ready for a charter of economy," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "But he rejected just because of his extreme pride and arrogance,".

"The governmnent of black magic has become a big hurdle in thier way," said Shehbaz Sharif adding that "But now the change will come,".

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Maulana Fazl ur Rehman saying that he was a great scholar and son of a great father. He said such huge gathering would take away. The government failed to perform in all sectors and now Dengue was out of control. Niazi governmnent, Shehbaz Sharif said, could not provide solution to the problem of dengue and economy is dead.