Shehbaz Sharif Says Transparent Elections Important For Parliament’s Dignity

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2022 | 01:06 PM

Shehbaz Sharif says transparent elections important for parliament’s dignity

The PML-N President says there is poverty and unemployment in the country due to wrong policies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2022) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has said restoring dignity of the parliament and transparent elections are important for the country.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that the apex court will soon announce verdict in the suo motu case regarding political situation, in view of the adverse impact of current uncertainty on the economy.

He was talking to the media persons outside the Supreme court in Islamabad on Thursday. The PML-N president said due to wrong policies, there is poverty and unemployment in the country.

On other hand, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said free, fair and transparent elections is the only solution of the current situation.

Farrukh Habib said all of the political parties should have to evolve a comprehensive policy against those who always ready to change their political affiliations. He stated that politicians should follow political norms during politics as those who violate the party policy, they would face defection clause in that regard.

Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Suo Motu Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Media All Court

