Shehbaz Sharif Secures Bail From LHC In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:23 PM

Shehbaz Sharif secures bail from LHC in assets beyond means case

Shehbaz Sharif escaped NAB arrest yesterday after NAB officials conducted raid at his residence in Model Town.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd 2020) Lahore High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

A LHC division bench passed the order, restrained NAB from taking action against Shehbaz Sharif till June 17 and directed it to come up with reply in the same case.

Shehbaz Sharif successfully reached there at the premises of the Lahore High Court despite that he was fearing his arrest by the NAB officials.

The other leaders of the PML-N including Shahid Khanqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb were present there. Huge number of party workers also reached there out and inside the premises of the court.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of hearing of Shehbaz Sharif’s bail in assets beyond means case.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif took the stance that NAB might arrest him in a pending inquiry.

NAB made the case with malicious intentions as he has been declaring his assets regularly, Shehbaz added. Chairman NAB and others were made parties in the petition.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as a counsel of Shehbaz Sharif who argued that his client started his business in 1972 and played an important role in agriculture, sugar and textile industries and joined politics in 1988 for the betterment of the society.

He also argued that NAB launched inquiry with allegations of general nature, under political influence of the current government.

“Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in the same case in 2018 and fully cooperated with NAB”, he said in his plea.

He asked the court to restrain the anti-graft body from arresting him by saying that NAB was unable to prove any evidence against him when he was arrested earlier.

