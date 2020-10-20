UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand In Money Laundering And Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:28 AM

Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets beyond means case

An accountability court has rejected request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to extend physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) An accountability court has sent PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The court has rejected request of National Accountability Bureau to extend physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif.

The court has ordered the NAB to send him to Kot Lakhpat jail.

NAB officials have produced Shehbaz Sharif amid strict security arrangments and pleaded the court to extend physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif.

The prosecutor has told teh court that Shehbaz Sharif was not cooperating in investigation as investigation was still pending.

He has pleaded the court to extend his physical remand so that investigation could be completed.

However, Shehbaz Sharif has said that the same questionnaire was handed him over in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

He has opposed arguments of the NAB's prosecutor in the case. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court has turned down request of NAB and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

