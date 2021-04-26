Shehbaz Sharif shares his idea to control fast spreading Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday shared his thought to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif said that maximum vaccination of the people was the only way to overcome this pandemic.

"The experience over the last year has shown that the only way to overcome the virus is to vaccinate as many people as early as possible," he tweeted.

He also tweeted: “It is criminal that the government did not take timely steps to buy vaccines in sufficient quantity, and the result is a surge in infections,”.