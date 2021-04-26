UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Shares His Idea To Control Fast Spreading Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:51 PM

Shehbaz Sharif shares his idea to control fast spreading Coronavirus

The PML-N President who is also Opposition Leader in National Assembly has also criticized the PTI government for not taking timely steps to buy vaccine which has resulted surge in infections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday shared his thought to control COVID-19 pandemic.

Shehbaz Sharif said that maximum vaccination of the people was the only way to overcome this pandemic.

"The experience over the last year has shown that the only way to overcome the virus is to vaccinate as many people as early as possible," he tweeted.

The PML-N Chief also criticized the PTI government for not taking timely steps and buying vaccine in sufficient quantity. He said this failure on part of the government was reason in surge behind infections.

He also tweeted: “It is criminal that the government did not take timely steps to buy vaccines in sufficient quantity, and the result is a surge in infections,”.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Buy Criminals Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 145.84 million

11 minutes ago

Rashid Al Balooshi wins NAS Cycling Championship r ..

38 minutes ago

Punjab govt launches Kisan Card for farmers

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy Bold Operations At Sea To Rescue Str ..

1 hour ago

IHC acquires 40% stake in Response Plus Medical se ..

1 hour ago

Cambridge exams begin today in Pakistan under stri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.