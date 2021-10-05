UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Should Abandoned Opposition Leader Seat: Shibli Faraz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Shehbaz Sharif should abandoned opposition leader seat: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that Shehbaz Sharif should abandoned the seat of Opposition Leader, as he was facing many cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that Shehbaz Sharif should abandoned the seat of Opposition Leader, as he was facing many cases in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to a private news channel he said, Shehbaz Sharif's position was compromised with regard to consultation over appointment of new NAB chairman.

In this situation the matter of appointment should be handled by the parliamentary committee, he said.

About Pandora papers, he said the prime minister had set a cell that would investigate persons whose Names had been pointed out in the paper.

If any official was found guilty, the government would take strict action against them to set another example of accountability, he maintained.

