Shehbaz Sharif skips accountability court appearance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday did not appear before the accountability court in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel filed a plea in the accountability court on behalf of his client to grant him exemption from court appearance today.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel told the court that the PML-N leader was not well due to backache and his doctor had advised him to take rest. The court granted him exemption from appearing on medical grounds.

However, co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till July 24.