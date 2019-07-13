UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Skips Accountability Court Appearance

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:03 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday did not appear before the accountability court in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel filed a plea in the accountability court on behalf of his client to grant him exemption from court appearance today.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel told the court that the PML-N leader was not well due to backache and his doctor had advised him to take rest. The court granted him exemption from appearing on medical grounds.

However, co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till July 24.

