Shehbaz Sharif statement of in-house change is tantamount to day-dreaming: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif should bring in -house change in his party first and then he should talk about change in the parliament.In her message on social networking site Twitter, SAPM said that president of PML-N is Shehbaz Sharif but someone else takes decisions of the party so first he should become real President of his party and then talk about change in the parliament.

She said statement of in-house change is tantamount to day-dreaming.We can show sympathy with them for such wishes, she added.She said Shehbaz Sharif should not do drama of in-house change instead of he should fulfill the responsibility of legislation after coming into the parliament.Shehbaz Sharif has forgotten the misfortune upon the matter of changing of Chairman Senate, she said.Awan said that Maulana and Bilawal should follow the claims of supremacy of the Parliament and should not hold their parties hostage regarding legislation.