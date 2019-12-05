UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Statement Of In-house Change Is Tantamount To Day-dreaming: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:48 PM

Shehbaz Sharif statement of in-house change is tantamount to day-dreaming: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif should bring in -house change in his party first and then he should talk about change in the parliament

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Shehbaz Sharif should bring in -house change in his party first and then he should talk about change in the parliament.In her message on social networking site Twitter, SAPM said that president of PML-N is Shehbaz Sharif but someone else takes decisions of the party so first he should become real President of his party and then talk about change in the parliament.

She said statement of in-house change is tantamount to day-dreaming.We can show sympathy with them for such wishes, she added.She said Shehbaz Sharif should not do drama of in-house change instead of he should fulfill the responsibility of legislation after coming into the parliament.Shehbaz Sharif has forgotten the misfortune upon the matter of changing of Chairman Senate, she said.Awan said that Maulana and Bilawal should follow the claims of supremacy of the Parliament and should not hold their parties hostage regarding legislation.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan SITE

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

21 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

51 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

10 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

10 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

1 hour ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.