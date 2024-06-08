Shehbaz Sharif Strongly Condemns Attack On Danish Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
The prime minister, in his post on social media platform X, emphasized that there was no place for violence in politics and extended his heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Frederiksen's speedy recovery.
