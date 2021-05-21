UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Submit NA Passed Resolution In UN Office In Favour Of Palestine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:17 PM

The PML-N Chief says large number of Palestinians were martyred in Israeli bombardment and airstrike in 11-day intensive fight in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif along with other opposition leaders submitted a resolution passed by the National Assembly in favour of Palestine people in the United Nations office in Islamabad on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf moved the resolution to UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

Talking to the reporters, Shehbaz Sharif said: “Large number of Palestinians were martyred due to bombardment and airstrikes by Israeli forces in Gaza,”.

He said: “Al-Aqsa Mosque was also attacked and such tragic scenes took place for the first time. The entire opposition leadership jointly handed over a copy of the resolution to the UN office today,”.

He said earlier that opposition parties were going to move a resolution to the United Nations Office in Islamabad.

“It will be a national solidarity gesture if the treasury bench members want to go,” said the PML-N President.

On other hand, the Opposition in Punjab Assembly also staged protest demonstration outside the Punjab Assembly. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz addressed the participants.

He said: “A unanimous resolution against the atrocities in Palestine has been tabled in the national and provincial assemblies today.”

Earlier today, Israel and Hamas agreed to ceasefire. Over 200 Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza in 11-day fight.

