Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Acting President and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath of office to the newly-elected prime minister, after winning a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

The ceremony was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by parliamentarians, services chiefs and senior officials. Leaders of political parties, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Aleem Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Nawaz, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Akhtar Mengal, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Siddiqui and Ahsan Iqbal, and senior officers attended the oath taking ceremony.

As soon as the oath was over the hall echoed with slogans of "dekho dekho kon aya, shaer aya, shaer aya".