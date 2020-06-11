UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:58 AM

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Coronavirus

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Coronavirus after his exposure to risk during his appearance before the NAB at Thokhar Niaz Baig.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2020) PML_N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Maryam Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the PML-N, confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif tested positive.

Shehbaz Sharif, 69, is a cancer survivors who abandoned his all political activities and went into isolation at his residence in Model Town. His personal doctors advised what should he do in order to fight against Coronavirus.

PML-N leader Ata Tarar revealed that Shehbaz had himself tested for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms of the infection. He said that the result of the test came back positive on June 10, at 4pm.

Tarar declared NAB officials as responsible for the condition of Shehbaz Sharif, saying that they should have investigated him through the video link but they summoned him just for blind political vendetta.

Tarar said they also appealed to the party workers not to come to the place where Shehbaz Sharif was due to come at the NAB’s office near Thokar Niaz Baig but they did not care about the rules of social distancing and reached there.

“The workers reached there despite that there was not any call from the party,” said Tarar, pointing out that they wanted to avoid any situation.

“Had something happened to him [Shehbaz Sharif] Imran and NAB would have been responsible for that,” said Tarar, adding that the party had already submitted in writing that the PML-President was a cancer survivor just because infection risk to his life.

He also said that the party had asked the NAB officials to allow their leader [Shehbaz Sharif] to answer questions via video link to ensure he remained safe from the virus.

On June 9, Shehbaz Sharif had appeared before the NAB Lahore to explain his position about assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The opposition leader's appearance at the NAB Lahore office lasted for a little over an hour. A large number of PML-N supporters had gathered outside the office to chant slogans in support of the party leader.

Many other leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurabzeb and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for Coronavirus who went to isolation at their homes and avoided all gatherings including political meetings and activities.

