Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for COVID-19, said Deputy General Secretary PML-N Attaullah Tarar here on Thursday.

He said Shehbaz Sharif has isolated himself at his Model Town residence and following advice of the doctors.

He requested the people to pray for early recovery of the party president from coronavirus.

