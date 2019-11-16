UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks LHC For Deciding Nawaz Sharif's Matter On Humanitarian Ground

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Sharif's matter on humanitarian ground

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says the court verdict today is the victory of truth.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was thankful to the Lahore High Court for allowing former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment in London.

Shehbaz Sharif said the court allowed him purely on humanitarian ground and set aside the condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz Sharif.

"I'm very thankful to court for allowing Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian ground," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that "today the court has also set aside condition of the Federal government for Nawaz Sharif's treatment in London,". "I am also very grateful to the entire nation for praying for the good health of Nawaz Sharif," he further said.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, MNA Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the PML-N were present there outside the courtroom.

Shehbaz Sharif said that condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz sharif was also set aside by the court. "I'm grateful to all of you, because your prayers borne fruit and the last hurdle in the way of Nawaz Sharif is now over,".

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court saying that his brother Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and he needed immediate treatment abroad. He said that the government's medical board had also recommended his treatment in London for his unstable platelets. He asked the court to declare the government's condition of submission of surety bond by Nawaz Sharif for removal of his name from the ECL as null and void and order his treatment abroad.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Lahore High Court Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside govt's condition of indemnity bond ..

18 minutes ago

LHC's draft recommends four-week time for Nawaz S ..

34 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's name on ECL: LHC hands over hand ov ..

58 minutes ago

Imran showed wisdom, vision by not accepting advic ..

51 minutes ago

Ali Nawaz Awan assures to play role for resolving ..

51 minutes ago

Man along with woman, infant killed in road mishap ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.