(@fidahassanain)

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif says the court verdict today is the victory of truth.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was thankful to the Lahore High Court for allowing former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment in London.

Shehbaz Sharif said the court allowed him purely on humanitarian ground and set aside the condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz Sharif.

"I'm very thankful to court for allowing Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian ground," said Shehbaz Sharif, adding that "today the court has also set aside condition of the Federal government for Nawaz Sharif's treatment in London,". "I am also very grateful to the entire nation for praying for the good health of Nawaz Sharif," he further said.

Makhdoom Javed Hashmi, MNA Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the PML-N were present there outside the courtroom.

Shehbaz Sharif said that condition of indemnity bond for Nawaz sharif was also set aside by the court. "I'm grateful to all of you, because your prayers borne fruit and the last hurdle in the way of Nawaz Sharif is now over,".

On Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif approached the Lahore High Court saying that his brother Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill and he needed immediate treatment abroad. He said that the government's medical board had also recommended his treatment in London for his unstable platelets. He asked the court to declare the government's condition of submission of surety bond by Nawaz Sharif for removal of his name from the ECL as null and void and order his treatment abroad.