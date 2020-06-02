Shehbaz Sharif to appear before NAB today in assets beyond means case

(@fidahassanain)

A LHC division bench comprising Justice Tariq Abbasi and Justice Farooq Haider is also hearing today the pre-arrest bail in the same case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a money laundering case today.

The sources said that the NAB officials prepared a questionnaire for Shehbaz Sharif in Assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Shairf moved pre-arrest bail petition before the LHC through his counsel Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, and made NAB chairman and others as respondents.

The petitioner said that the NAB’s case against him was based on mala fide intentions as it had been initiated at the behest of the incumbent government. The Bureau, he said, levelled charges against him without any shred of evidence as he had been declaring his assets regularly.

Shehbaz’s lawyer stated that his client had been declaring his assets since he stepped into politics in 1988 and nothing had been concealed ever. He refuted money-laundering allegations, saying the whole story was fabricated and concocted.

He said during investigation, NAB could not invoke the provisions of anti-money laundering law and allegations against him were of a documentary nature and all necessary documents had already been provided to the Bureau. The counsel said that his client feared that NAB might arrest him in connection with its pending inquiries, which would hinder him from performing his duties as the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

The Bureau had earlier summoned Shehbaz for June 2 (today) to record his statement regarding details of properties inherited by him. The Bureau had accused him of developing assets from 1998 to 2018.

It asked the PML-N President to to explain the increase in his assets and submit bank details along with the loans taken from Barclays Bank from 2005 to 2007.

The Bureau also sought details of all gifts received and given by the family, details of agriculture income from 2008 to 2019 and details about the utilisation of Shehbaz’s Model Town residence as chief minister’s camp office.

It may be mentioned here that NAB arrested Shehbaz Sharif in 2018 in the same case but he secured bail and went abroad for his medical treatment.