Shehbaz Sharif to face cases in courts: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said there were different cases registered against opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and he should face them in the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif who went abroad for taking medical treatment but he did not admit in any hospital in London till date for the purpose and now the guarantor was also wanted to escape from the country.

The SAPM said the incumbent government was working to implement rule of law in the country as it had strongly believed in supremacy of law and "no one is above the law".

He said a Rs7 billion corruption case was registered against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader of the country who had full capabilities to resolve all national issues.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made the part of history as it was disintegrated, adding no body knows that where is PDM.