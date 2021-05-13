UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif To Face Cases In Courts: Ali Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Shehbaz Sharif to face cases in courts: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday said there were different cases registered against opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and he should face them in the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif who went abroad for taking medical treatment but he did not admit in any hospital in London till date for the purpose and now the guarantor was also wanted to escape from the country.

The SAPM said the incumbent government was working to implement rule of law in the country as it had strongly believed in supremacy of law and "no one is above the law".

He said a Rs7 billion corruption case was registered against Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only political leader of the country who had full capabilities to resolve all national issues.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made the part of history as it was disintegrated, adding no body knows that where is PDM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Prime Minister London Capital Development Authority Family All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

3 hours ago

Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslim ..

4 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders provision of Eid breakfast m ..

5 hours ago

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports over 8,300 COVID-19 cases in the pa ..

6 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.