UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif To Face New Cases In Next Few Days: Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Shehbaz Sharif to face new cases in next few days: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday claimed that former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would face new cases in next few days.

The corruption cases against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, enjoying food with ailing brother Nawaz Sharif at London restaurant were going to emerge in couple of days, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Commenting on coalition partners' pressure to topple the government, he said there was no truth in such rumours. He said the genuine grievances of the alliance parties would be addressed soon. The impression of minus-one formula would not work because the incumbent government was focusing on management and governance issues.

The present government was well aware of the price hike issues and economic indicators, the minister stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Chief Minister Punjab London Alliance Price Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends MBCs Shahid launch

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 12th regular session of Execut ..

1 hour ago

Aboul Gheit meets Secretary-General of Muslim Coun ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President attend Sharm ..

1 hour ago

Fazl ur Rehman terms Indian atrocities a genocide ..

3 minutes ago

Man held for impersonating as police cop in Rawalp ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.