Shehbaz Sharif to face new cases in next few days: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday claimed that former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would face new cases in next few days.

The corruption cases against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Shehbaz Sharif, enjoying food with ailing brother Nawaz Sharif at London restaurant were going to emerge in couple of days, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Commenting on coalition partners' pressure to topple the government, he said there was no truth in such rumours. He said the genuine grievances of the alliance parties would be addressed soon. The impression of minus-one formula would not work because the incumbent government was focusing on management and governance issues.

The present government was well aware of the price hike issues and economic indicators, the minister stated.