Shehbaz Sharif to take part in PDM meeting tomorrow

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif would attend a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the first time on Saturday (tomorrow), the Sources said.

The Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif has left for Islamabad from Lahore to meet Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and head of the PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman today at the latter’s residence.

“Fazlur Rehman invited Shehbaz Sharif for participation,” said the sources, pointing out that the PML-N president would also attend the PDM’s meeting by tomorrow,” they said, adding that it would be for the first time that he would be attending a meeting of the opposition alliance.

Earlier, the PDM meeting before Eid was deferred on the request of Shehbaz Sharif.

Besides it, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that the People’s Party and the Awami National Party (ANP) would not be invited to the PDM session.

He said: “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership is not mature enough to follow the protocols used to be followed by the politicians,”. He said: “The JUI will present its proposals in the May 29 PDM session and a joint line of action will be decided in consultation with other parties,”.