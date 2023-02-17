UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif To Visit Earthquake-affected Areas Of Türkiye: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2023 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye.

The minister said on her Twitter handle, that the Prime Minister would visit Adiyaman city to review the relief goods being dispatched from Pakistan for the people affected by the earthquake.

While sharing details, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Pakistani rescue and relief teams and review the ongoing rescue operation in the city.

The Minister said the Prime Minister will meet the earthquake victims at Adiyaman University and also visit the centre established to provide assistance and help to earthquake affectees.

She said that Turkish ministers and officials will also meet the Pakistani Prime Minister while he (Shehbaz Sharif) will be given a detailed briefing on the ongoing relief and rescue activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

