Shehbaz Sharif Urged To Prove Daily Mail's Story Fabricated: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:22 PM

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said it was a golden opportunity for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz especially Shehbaz Sharif to prove the news story of Daily Mail as fabricated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Monday said it was a golden opportunity for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz especially Shehbaz Sharif to prove the news story of Daily Mail as fabricated.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Shehbaz Sharif should challenge the story and prove it wrong by legally fighting the case against the British newspaper in London otherwise it would be considered as authentic.

He said the accountability process would be carried out in a transparent manners and without any discrimination as nobody was above the law.

The PML-N was facing accountability first time during the last 40 years and if it had reservations about the process then it should support the government for bringing reforms in NAB laws.

Replying to a question, he said if any province had reservations on National Finance Commission (NFC) then it could raise objections in Council of Common Interest (CCI) and also in the Parliament.

