Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to follow teachings of Quaid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the nation to follow the guiding principles of the father of the nation to ensure progress and prosperity in the country.

In his message issued here on 147th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent was created to ensure economic independence, besides providing education, health and social justice to all its citizens.

He said, "the best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

"

Shehbaz Sharif said that Quaid-i-Azam struggled for free and independent country till his last breath.

He said, "Vision behind creation of Pakistan has to be followed in letter and spirit to achieve real objective of making Pakistan."

It was very essential to overcome economic instability, poverty, division and ignorance to protect country's freedom, he added.

PML-N President said, "Let us today on the anniversary of Quaid make the pledge that the entire nation will take guidance from the life of Quaid and follow his teachings to ensure development in the country.”