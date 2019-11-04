(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif also asked for prayers for his brother's good health.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) In a prompt reaction over Maryam Nawaz's release on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case, PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Shaif urged the party workers not to celebrate her release.

Shehbaz Sharif also restrained the workers from distributing sweet among themselves on her release.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi granted bail to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and ordered her release in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. The court also directed her to deposit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each. The court also directed her to surrender her passport to a judicial officer so that she could not fly abroad.

Talking to media, Shehbaz Sharif reacted on release of her niece Maryam Nawaz that the party workers should not celebrate her release on bail.

"We thank Almighty for her release on bail in the case," Shehbaz Sharif prayed. He said that the inquire after of Nawaz Sharif could now be in a better way after the release of Maryam Nawaz. He also asked the public and party workers to pray foor the good health of his elder brother former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently in Services hospital.

He did special prayer for Nawaz Sharif.

"Diagnosis is important as to why the platelets level of Nawaz Sharif was dropping down," said Shehbaz Sharif while asking the doctors.

The political pundits have said that there is a possibility that Maryam Nawaz may join the JUI-F's Azadi March and may influence the protest against the government. Some believed that her release was a dent on the policies of Shehbaz Sharif who declined his participation in the JUI-F's Azadi March.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.