Shehbaz Sharif urges world community to take notice Indian forces’ violations of ceasefire

Indian forces while committing violation of ceasefire along with LoC killed two Pakistan soldiers and Pakistan Army gave befitting response by killing three Indian soldiers and destroying their post and leaving several others injured.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif urged the world community to take notice of Indian firing along with the Line of Control (LoC) that resulted in martyrdom of two soldiers of Pakistan army here on Thursday.

He urged the world community to take notice of Indian forces’ violations of ceasefire along with the border.

India, he said, was doing this to divert world’s attention from protests against Citizen Amendment Act, 2019. The leader also paid tribute to Pakistan Army Officers who had sacrifices their lives for the motherland.

Indian Cavalry Fighting Vehicles (CFVs) targeted Pakistani soldiers along with the LoC in Dewa Sector on Thursday. DG ISPR shared the news through his twitter account and said that Pakistan army in quick response killed three Indian soldiers, destroyed their post and left many others injured.