Shehbaz Sharif Will Arrive At The End Of March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 01:24 PM

Shehbaz Sharif will arrive at the end of March

Former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah has said that drugs dealers were being forced to record statement against him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will return to Pakistan at the end of March, said former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah.

He said former premier Nawaz Sharif would also be done with his medical treatment in London. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside Anti-Narcotics Courts in Lahore.

“Shehbaz Sharif sahib will be back at the end of March,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that he would also hold wheat and sugar hoarders accountable and we are also hopeful that Nawaz Sharif would also be done with his medical treatment,”.

He predicted that 2020df would be the year of mid-term elections.

Talking about Aurat March, Rana Sana Ullah said that women should get their due rights in Pakistan.

“I believe Aurat March should take place and women should get equal rights and opportunities,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

Referring to case against him, Rana Sana Ullah said that drug dealers were being forced to record their statement against him.

“People were forced to record statements against me,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Court Judge Shakir Hassan heard the case against former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah. But the court could not indict him as the court summoned lawyers of both sides for further arguments on the next date of hearing, March 28. Meanwhile, Rana Sana Ullah’s lawyers moved another petition under Section 265-C.

