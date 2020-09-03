Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz Sharid does not return, says Ali Muhammad Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leader says that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif must show respect for the Pakistani law and immediately should surrender himself before it, pointing out that otherwise Shehbaz Sharif who guaranteed of his return will be held accountable.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be held accountable if former Prime Minister did not return after getting treatment from the United Kingdom, said Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The PTI leader said that Shehbaz Sharif had given personal guarantee of Nawaz Sharif’s return and now he was bound either to bring him [Nawaz Sharif] or to present himself at his place.

He expressed these words while talking to a local tv on Thursday. Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib also accompanied Ali Muhammad Khan.

“Nawaz Sharif must respect the court order and surrender.

Other political parties should also submit details of their accounts before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) just like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). Everybody is equal before the law. The status quo parties do not want change in the country,” Ali Muhammad Khan said.

Farrukh Habib said everything should be clarified in the party funding case as PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) used party accounts for telegraphic transfer (TTs) and money laundering. The government wanted inspection of the accounts of all parties, he said.

He stressed that PPP and PML-N wanted to hide their corruption and evade accountability but PTI would continue to expose their corruption and irregularities.