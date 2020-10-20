Shehbaz Sharif will be kept in Kot Lakpat jail’s ordinary cell

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say jail administration will follow Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 regarding detention of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would be kept in Barrack No 2 in Kot Lakhpat Jail, the sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that there would be table one table and one chair in the barrack of PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. There will not be any VIP cell for him in the jail as per the PTI government’s policy.

“Shehbaz Sharif will be kept in jail under Pakistan Prison Rules 1978,” said the sources.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that all these people would be kept in ordinary jails like the other people.

Earlier today, an accountability court sent PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

The court rejected request of National Accountability Bureau to extend physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif.

The court ordered the NAB to send him to Kot Lakhpat jail.

NAB officials produced Shehbaz Sharif amid strict security arrangements and pleaded the court to extend physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif.

The prosecutor has told the court that Shehbaz Sharif was not cooperating in investigation as investigation was still pending. He has pleaded the court to extend his physical remand so that investigation could be completed.

However, Shehbaz Sharif said that the same questionnaire was handed him over in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

He opposed arguments of the NAB's prosecutor in the case. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court turned down request of NAB and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.