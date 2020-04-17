UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif Will Not Appear Before NAB Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:44 PM

Shehbaz Sharif will not appear before NAB today

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Tarar says Shehbaz Sharif will appear before NAB soon after the lockdown for Coronavirus came to an end.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who was due before today before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not appear due to lockdown amid fears of Coronavirus.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Ullah Tarar made this statement while talking to the reporters. He said Shehbaz Sharif would appear before the NAB by consulting his doctors soon after the lockdowns imposed to contain Cooronavirus came to an end.
“Shehbaz Sharif always cooperated with NAB during investigation of the matter but he will appear before it soon after the issue of lockdowns amid fears of Coronavirus spread,” said Ata Ullah Tarary.

Tarar also came down hard upon the NAB, saying that neither any reference was being filed in the NAB court nor any evidence. NAB badly failed to prove even a single rupee corruption for last two years, he added.

On Thursday, NAB summoned PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to explain his position about the assets he had from his elders through inheritance.

