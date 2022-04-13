UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif Will Undertake Day-long Visit To Karachi Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 13, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Shehbaz Sharif will undertake day-long visit to Karachi today

The Prime Minister will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a day-long visit to Karachi today where he will chair a consultative meeting on the development projects.

The Prime Minister along with the leaders of allied parties will pay his respects at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

The purpose of the visit to the mausoleum is to reiterate observance of the golden principles of the Founder of the Nation aimed at the progress and prosperity of the country.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Sindh Chief Minister’s House.

According to the reports, an emergency meeting regarding energy sector chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in progress in Islamabad.

It is discussing steps to overcome electricity load shedding and ensure provision of petroleum products.

The meeting is being attended by PML (N) leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Miftah Ismail as well as officials of ministries of petroleum and finance.

