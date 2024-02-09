Shehbaz Sharif wins NA-123 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shehbaz Sharif has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore-VII by securing 63,953 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Afzal Azeem, who bagged 48,486 votes.

Voters' turnout remained 47.08 percent.