Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi nexus, says Ishaq Dar

The former Finance Minister says he doesn’t know where they [PTI] are taking the country; it’s on the way to devastation but hopes that everything will be alright.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that arrest of his party’s chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was the result of Niazi-NAB nexus.

Taking to Twitter, senior Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shared the video clip of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

“It is condemnable and result of Niazi-NAB nexus. Don’t know where they are leading the country. This is on the way of devastation. God will bless inshaAllah…I am very hopeful,” said Ishaq Dar.

The opposition parties in the country have also condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

Bilawal Bhutto strongly condemned arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, saying that there had been serious allegations against the PM’s sister and Special Assistants but nobody was summoned by the NAB for interrogation.

The PPP Chairman said the government could do whatever it could but they [Opposition] would keep continue their Democratic Movement.

On other hand, PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have also been indicted in mega money laundering case. However, they both rejected their indictment and decided to plead not guilty.