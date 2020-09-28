UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif’s Arrest Is Result Of NAB-Niazi Nexus, Says Ishaq Dar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi nexus, says Ishaq Dar

The former Finance Minister says he doesn’t know where they [PTI] are taking the country; it’s on the way to devastation but hopes that everything will be alright.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that arrest of his party’s chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was the result of Niazi-NAB nexus.

Taking to Twitter, senior Journalist Murtaza Ali Shah shared the video clip of former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

“It is condemnable and result of Niazi-NAB nexus. Don’t know where they are leading the country. This is on the way of devastation. God will bless inshaAllah…I am very hopeful,” said Ishaq Dar.

The opposition parties in the country have also condemned the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

Bilawal Bhutto strongly condemned arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, saying that there had been serious allegations against the PM’s sister and Special Assistants but nobody was summoned by the NAB for interrogation.

The PPP Chairman said the government could do whatever it could but they [Opposition] would keep continue their Democratic Movement.

On other hand, PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have also been indicted in mega money laundering case. However, they both rejected their indictment and decided to plead not guilty.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Faryal Talpur Twitter Ishaq Dar Money God Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Dubai-licenced electric vehicles exempt from parki ..

9 minutes ago

France to rule on alleged Rwanda genocide financie ..

14 minutes ago

Communication network, quality education, vital fo ..

14 minutes ago

Countries with weak economy cannot defend themselv ..

29 minutes ago

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

33 minutes ago

Benfica agree to sell Ruben Dias to Man City, Otam ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.