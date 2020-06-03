UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Sharif's Hypocrisy Exposed: Chohan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Shehbaz Sharif's hypocrisy exposed: Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's hypocrisy and dishonesty was exposed fully before masses with his double-faced stance on fears of contracting coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif's hypocrisy and dishonesty was exposed fully before masses with his double-faced stance on fears of contracting coronavirus.

Reacting to a press conference by PML-N leadership on Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail here on Wednesday, he said Shehbaz Sharif refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite assurance of provision of a safe and protected environment as per the health standard operating procedures (SOPs) of social distancing. He took the plea of his old age and fears to contract coronavirus. However, the minister said that the chameleon PML-N leader, very next morning, went to the court for relief in an uncertain and health hazardous atmosphere among rush of unknown people.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that gleeful PML-N leadership should not forget that Shehbaz Sharif has only been granted an interim bail by the court and not a clean chit in the NAB cases, adding that the PML-N toadies have got together just to protect embezzlement of the Sharifs.

About the PML-N reservations about NAB, he said the PML-N leaders who ruled the country with absolute authority for decades deem accountability an insult to their ego and refuse to appear before the institution.

'Had the PML-N leadership any proofs regarding NAB cases of assets beyond means, they would not have beaten about the bush," he added.

The provincial information minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had submitted his assets details and money trail to the courts and institutions.

