ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's name exists in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which is separate from the blacklist.

In a tweet Saturday, he said that Lahore High Court has ordered removing the name of Shehbaz from blacklist only once.

However, it is a separate issue when the service (is available) in lockdown, he added.

So how the decision will be implemented is a legal issue and it would have been better if all stake holders and facts could be taken onboard.

He further said that Shehbaz Sahib should have hired a professional legal team instead of going out in an inappropriate way overnight and until then, don't waste your and our time.