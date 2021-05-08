UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif's Name Exists In PNIL List: Shahzad Akbar

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

Shehbaz Sharif's name exists in PNIL list: Shahzad Akbar

Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's name exists in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which is separate from the blacklist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's name exists in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which is separate from the blacklist.

In a tweet Saturday, he said that Lahore High Court has ordered removing the name of Shehbaz from blacklist only once.

However, it is a separate issue when the service (is available) in lockdown, he added.

So how the decision will be implemented is a legal issue and it would have been better if all stake holders and facts could be taken onboard.

He further said that Shehbaz Sahib should have hired a professional legal team instead of going out in an inappropriate way overnight and until then, don't waste your and our time.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Lahore High Court All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.