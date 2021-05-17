UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Sharif’s Name Put On ECL, Says Sheikh Rashid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 04:18 PM

Shehbaz Sharif’s name put on ECL, says Sheikh Rashid

The Interior Minister says that a notification to this effect has been issued and the relevant departments have been informed about it accordingly.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the name of PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) after the cabinet approval.

Sheikh Rashid said a notification to this effect has been issued and the relevant departments have been informed about it accordingly.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

Sheikh Rashid pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau had recommended to put Shahbaz Sharif name on the ECL as it was investigating a corruption case of seven billion rupees against him.

Citing the reasons for adding Shahbaz Sharif's name to the ECL, Sheikh Rashid said five members of Sharif family are already absconders and residing in London.

He said it would have been difficult to bring Shahbaz Sharif back home like his elder brother if he was also allowed to travel abroad.

He said there was also a possibility that he could temper the evidence or use the influence on the approvers in the case if he was permitted to leave the country.

The Interior Minister recalled that Shahbaz Sharif was the guarantor to bring Nawaz Sharif back home. Instead of bringing his brother back, Shahbaz Sharif himself was trying to flee the country.

Sheikh Rashid said Shahbaz Sharif has not submitted any medical documents about his health condition or disease.

Responding to a question, Sheikh Rashid said the PML (N) president can file a review application on the matter with the interior ministry within fifteen days.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Islamabad National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Exit Control List Interior Minister London Rashid Family Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAEU Council holds third meeting chaired by Zaki N ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis, Disaster ..

22 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree dissolving a Spe ..

22 minutes ago

World hypertension Day observed in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Israeli Military Kills Commander of Islamic Jihad ..

11 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz's role akin to Indian politicians who ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.