Shehbaz Sharif's Release Delayed

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The release of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been delayed due to non-issuance of written orders by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on his bail petition in money laundering case.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural heard the post arrest bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench had on April 14 granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case but has not issued written verdict so far.

According to legal experts, till the issuance of written verdict, Shehbaz Sharif could not be released from jail.

They said only after issuance of written orders, court issues orders for release on verification of surety bonds following verified copies of the orders.

