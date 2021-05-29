UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Should Better Unite PML-N, Not Opposition: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 02:34 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday asked Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif to better concentrate on uniting (his own divided) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) instead of (wasting his energies on) the scattered opposition

The minister, in a tweet, said his (Shehbaz's) boat was in a whirlpool, and if he came out of it then Maulana Fazlur Rehman was already there to create chaos and anarchy (in the country).

He said if the opposition were serious then the government was ready to hold talks on the electoral reforms. The negotiations would be held with the parliamentary leaders of opposition parties and not the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), which was a mixture of ill-assorted parties having divergent views and agendas, the minister said.

