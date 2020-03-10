UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Should Return To Pakistan; Attend Parliamentary Proceedings: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Shehbaz should return to Pakistan; attend parliamentary proceedings: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif who was drawing salary equal to the Federal minister should return to Pakistan and attend the parliamentary proceedings to address the problems of the common men instead of enjoying luxury abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he asked the lawmakers across the board to come into the Parliament and raise genuine issues of the public interest in order to trace out solutions and provide relief to them.

The minister said on the day one in the National Assembly as the prime minister, Imran Khan had set an example by shaking hands with Shehbaz Sharif but afterward the opposition leader created undue panic and unrest in the House.

He said the opposition was habitual to use unparliamentary language against others to create unpleasant environment in the Parliament.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif being involved in corruption cases should come back to the country and face the cases, he said and added that Maryam Nawaz being a confining in corruption charges could not go to the foreign country.

Fawad Hussain said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was appointed by the previous PML-N government, who had registered legal cases against the Sharif family.

Replying to a question, he urged the Sindh government to direct the quarters concerned to hold investigation of murder of journalist Aziz Memon.

