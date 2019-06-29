Shehbaz shows concern over non-payment of salaries to journalists

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed serious concern over the non-payment of salaries to the journalist community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed serious concern over the non-payment of salaries to the journalist community.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stood with journalist community for the freedom of media.

The Opposition Leader said that he had asked the PML-N Member National Assembly Javed Latif to present report at the earliest in the National Assembly about the steps taken for security of journalists.

He said that PML-N strongly condemned the torture on President Karachi Press Club and anchor of a private news channel Sami Ibrahim by the government politicians.

In past, he said there were political differences among the political parties but the situation was now totally different, adding that intolerance was rising in the society.

To a question, Shehbaz Sharif criticized the Federal budget 2019-20 and called it anti-poor budget, adding that he never seen this type of situation on the treasury benches in his 30 years political career.

The Opposition Leader said that the government was using negative tactics while the opposition members participated in budget session in meaningful way.

He claimed that free of cost and high quality medicines were provided in the hospitals in the tenure of PML-N but the present government had not only increased the prices of medicines but also stopped supply of the medicines.