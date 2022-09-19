Shehbaz, son exempted from personal appearance in FIA case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :A special court on Monday exempted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance for one day in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Special Court Central Judge Ijaz Hussain Awan conducted heard the case. The prime minister and his son did not appear before the court. However, a legal team filed applications for exemption from personal appearance for one-day on their behalf.

The court was apprised that the prime minister was on a foreign visit whereas Hamza Shehbaz was suffering from back pain.

The counsel for banks argued that the court had sought details of some accounts of the companies at the last hearing, but no amount was available in them.

Shehbaz Sharif's counsel Amjad Pervaiz submitted that the accounts were opened for obtaining loan and depositing money during the crushing season, and Salman Shehbaz had no role in operating them.

The accounts were opened to run different affairs of the companies, he added and pleaded the court to unfreeze them.

Subsequently, the court ordered to restore the accounts of the companies and sought arguments from parties on acquittal applications of the prime minister and his son on September 30.