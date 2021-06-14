UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz Speechless After Getting Clean Bowled By PM's Political, Economic Strategy: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

Shehbaz speechless after getting clean bowled by PM's political, economic strategy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Shehbaz Sharif had nothing to say against the federal budget 2021-22 as Prime Minister Imran Khan's prudent political and economic strategy had cleaned bowled him.

In a tweet, he said how would the opposition leader criticize the government's economic policies when he (Shehbaz Sharif ) was well aware of the fact that a company of his party's former finance minister had earned the record profit.

Fawad said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put Pakistan's economy on the path of development. While the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s 'Khattara' (old & useless) bus had landed on an unpaved road of the downfall that had a dead end.

By reducing the prices of petroleum products despite an increase in the international market, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had created a crisis of 'political diesel' for the opposition bus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Budget Company Road Market Government Opposition

Recent Stories

In interview with Canadian TV, PM calls for strict ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt to present budget for next FY2021-22 t ..

37 minutes ago

India reports 70,421 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 June 2021

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Virus vaccine, rich should help the poo ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.76 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.