UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Terms Rejecting 'No Confidence Motion' Unconstitutional

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Shehbaz terms rejecting 'No Confidence Motion' unconstitutional

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday termed that rejection of 'No Confidence Motion' against the prime minister by the deputy speaker in the National Assembly was unconstitutional

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday termed that rejection of 'No Confidence Motion' against the prime minister by the deputy speaker in the National Assembly was unconstitutional.

While addressing a press conference here, he expressed the hope that Supreme Court would take the decision as per law in that regard.

On March 24, he said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had allowed tabling of no-confidence motion against the prime minister as per will of the House.

"PTI used Article 5 to prevent them from the embarrassment that they would have faced after their defeat in case of voting on the no-confidence motion," Shahbaz maintained.

The PML-N leader said if Imran Khan had received the "foreign letter" on March 7, then why he did not highlight the issue.

He criticized on the speech of deputy speaker Qasim Suri in which he remarked all opposition leaders 'traitors'.

NA proceedings made a joke of the constitution of Pakistan, laws and Parliament, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament March All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Georgia appoints new FM

Georgia appoints new FM

16 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

44 minutes ago
 WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

44 minutes ago
 Mongolia's active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 ..

Mongolia's active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 first time since late 2020

44 minutes ago
 Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

45 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.