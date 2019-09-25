UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Thanks Tayyip Erdogan Over Supporting Kashmir Cause, Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:59 PM

Shehbaz thanks Tayyip Erdogan over supporting Kashmir cause, Pakistan

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over supporting Kashmir cause and Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over supporting Kashmir cause and Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly.Shehbaz Sharif said that Turkey has always played a laudable and praise worthy role in the interest of Muslim Ummah and brotherhood.Shehbaz Sharif while expressing thanks to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey has played due role as a true and sincere friend by supporting Kashmir cause and Pakistan in UN General Assembly.

Pakistan and Turkey are two true friends and trustworthy brothers, he said.Shehbaz Sharif said that every Pakistani is proud of his Turk brother.PML-N President said that Turkey has taken a categorical and unequivocal stance over Indian occupied Kashmir and has given a message to Kashmiris that they are not alone.Shehbaz Sharif said that he thanks Turkish President, government and their people from the core of his heart

