Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif can be disqualified if his brother fails to return Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif had given guarantee on affidavit that his brother Nawaz Sharif would return from London after four weeks time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ex Prime Minister was a convict in a corruption and money laundering cases, he stated, adding Nawaz Sharif always played politics with fraud.

In reply to a question about medical reports of Ex PM, he said a committee would look into the matter regarding authenticity of reports.

British Home Office, he said had rejected the visa extension plea of Nawaz Sharif.

He further stated that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders are preparing CVs for taking responsibility of party leadership.

Backdoor meeting of PML-N was showing rift among the party leaders, he said.

Commenting on long march of Opposition, he said the political parties had failed to topple the government through different tactics.

He said Opposition party leaders had given different dates for change of the government but they could not gain anything except humiliation.