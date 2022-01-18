UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz To Face Disqualification If Nawaz Fails To Return Pakistan: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said that Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif can be disqualified if his brother fails to return Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif had given guarantee on affidavit that his brother Nawaz Sharif would return from London after four weeks time, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ex Prime Minister was a convict in a corruption and money laundering cases, he stated, adding Nawaz Sharif always played politics with fraud.

In reply to a question about medical reports of Ex PM, he said a committee would look into the matter regarding authenticity of reports.

British Home Office, he said had rejected the visa extension plea of Nawaz Sharif.

He further stated that Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders are preparing CVs for taking responsibility of party leadership.

Backdoor meeting of PML-N was showing rift among the party leaders, he said.

Commenting on long march of Opposition, he said the political parties had failed to topple the government through different tactics.

He said Opposition party leaders had given different dates for change of the government but they could not gain anything except humiliation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March London Money Visa Muslim TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tai ..

Uganda hit by fuel shortage as trucks stuck in tailbacks

23 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister D ..

EU Foreign Policy Chief, Indian Foreign Minister Discuss Trade, Security

23 minutes ago
 CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

CAS frees Pape Gueye to play for Senegal at AFCON

23 minutes ago
 Iranian-Swedish dissident's 'terrorist' trial to o ..

Iranian-Swedish dissident's 'terrorist' trial to open

23 minutes ago
 Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks ..

Norwegian Diplomats Visiting Afghanistan for Talks With Taliban - Foreign Minist ..

46 minutes ago
 Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vac ..

Dutch Children Aged 5-11 Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination From Tuesday - Health ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.