Shehbaz To Submit Medical Reports Of Nawaz Within 10 Days: AGP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Shehbaz to submit medical reports of Nawaz within 10 days: AGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Monday said that Shehbaz Sharif would submit medical reports of Nawaz Sharif within ten days to avoid court action.

The court would take action if Shehbaz Sharif failed to provide medical reports of his brother, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The court had granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds, he said. Nawaz Sharif, he said after expiry of the time period did not return to Pakistan and added Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of his brother.

The government wanted to implement the court orders in letter and spirit, he said adding that Shehbaz Sharif is bound to implement the court orders to avoid action.

He said a letter has been written to United Kingdom to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

He further stated that medical reports of Nawaz Sharif are incomplete.

Commenting on selection of a woman judge in Pakistan, he said Justice Ayesha Malik's appointment as supreme court judge is a good decision.

