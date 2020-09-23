Shehbaz trying to politicize his expected arrest: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Wednesday said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif's press conference was 'the last flicker of a candle before fading out' as he was trying to politicize his expected arrest in the corruption cases.

They had no personal desire for the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif rather it would be because of unprecedented corruption he had done during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, he said in a statement.

Chohan said Shehbaz Sharif's claim of not committing corruption of a single dime was absolutely correct as he had embezzled trillions of Dollars, Euros, dinars, Dirhams and rupees from the national exchequer.

He said like today, Shehbaz Sharif had hyped about the deteriorating condition of the economy, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken timely and effective policies to turn the tide. Punjab had been burdened under the debt of Rs 1,250 billion in ten years of Shehbaz's chief ministership and today it was in profit of Rs 100 billion.

Chohan said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had allowed the biggest subsidy on sugar in the country's history to benefit his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

He said the PML-N leaders were hypocrites as they met the top military brass privately and then targetted the national security institutions.